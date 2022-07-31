Northeast Ohio weather: Storms return Monday night; quiet and dry until then

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hasn’t it been a beautiful weekend?

More wonderful weather is on the way today.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the mid 80s this afternoon.

Early-morning high-level cirrus cloud cover will give way to mainly sunny skies during the second half of the day.

It will be a touch more humid by this afternoon, but not obnoxiously so.

Humidity levels will really soar on Monday afternoon.

Temperatures on Monday will rise into the mid to upper 80s.

Our next cold front will move in on Monday evening, facilitating the development of showers and thunderstorms after 5:00 p.m.

Some storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

Storms will move out of the region after midnight.

Behind the storms, we’ll get a brief respite from heat and humidity.

Temperatures will only top out in the upper 70s on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, this pleasant weather will be short-lived; this week’s hottest weather will arrive by the middle of the week.

Temperatures will return to the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

