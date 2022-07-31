Teen boy punches Solon police officer at community festival

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a teenager punched an officer in the face Saturday during a disturbance at a community festival.

According to police, the department is asking the 14-year-old boy be charged with assault against a police officer.

Thankfully, Solon police said the officer does not have serious injuries.

The incident took place around 9:45 p.m. at Solon Home Days, and prompted the event to shut down 15 minutes early.

Solon police said officers were attempting to get a group of disorderly juveniles under control.

During the encounter, officers arrested the 14-year-old boy as well as a 16-year-old girl, according to police.

Solon police said charges of resisting arrest and obstructing justice will be recommended for the girl.

According to police, both teens were released to their parents, and the case was sent to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

