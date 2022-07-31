Woman rescued during fire inside 150-year-old home in Medina County

MONTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was rescued from a fire inside of a 150-year-old house in Montville on Saturday, according to Medina Fire Department officials.

Fire crews arrived at the blazing home, located on Wooster Pike at 6:22 a.m. on July 30, according to a department Facebook post.

The main portion of the fire was extinguished quickly but crews stayed at the scene for several more hours to make sure all other potential fires in the home were extinguished, the post said.

The woman rescued from the home was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and transported to the Medina Hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery, the post said.

Officials said the home is approximately 150 years old, and the fire caused extensive damage to the first and second floors.

The Lafayette Township Fire Department, Sharon Township Fire Department and Seville-Guilford Fire Department assisted the Medina Fire Department with extinguishing the fire, officials said.

