2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Woman rescued during fire inside 150-year-old home in Medina County

A woman was rescued from a fire inside of a 150-year-old house in Montville on Saturday.
A woman was rescued from a fire inside of a 150-year-old house in Montville on Saturday.(Source: Medina Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was rescued from a fire inside of a 150-year-old house in Montville on Saturday, according to Medina Fire Department officials.

Fire crews arrived at the blazing home, located on Wooster Pike at 6:22 a.m. on July 30, according to a department Facebook post.

At 6:22am, Medina Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Wooster Pike in Montville Township....

Posted by Medina Fire Dept on Saturday, July 30, 2022

The main portion of the fire was extinguished quickly but crews stayed at the scene for several more hours to make sure all other potential fires in the home were extinguished, the post said.

The woman rescued from the home was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and transported to the Medina Hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery, the post said.

Officials said the home is approximately 150 years old, and the fire caused extensive damage to the first and second floors.

The Lafayette Township Fire Department, Sharon Township Fire Department and Seville-Guilford Fire Department assisted the Medina Fire Department with extinguishing the fire, officials said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

At least 2 pets killed in fire in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
At least 2 pets killed in fire in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
Solon Police file photo (Source: Solon Police)
Teen boy punches Solon police officer at community festival
Ashley Summers (Source: FBI)
Cleveland Missing hosts vigil for Ashley Summers over 15 years after she disappeared
1 dead after being shot by officer in Lorain, police K-9 hospitalized
Lorain police fatally shoot suspect who allegedly attacked K-9 with knife