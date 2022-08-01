14th annual cops ride commemorating & remembering fallen heroes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Countless of officers that previously have made the ultimate sacrifice were remembered at the “Cops Ride” on 3rd Avenue and Lakeside Road on July 31.

Around 400 people were ready to ride off, a tradition that’s 14 years old.

Organizer John Kikol shared some saddening numbers.

“We lost 10 last year in Ohio including Shane Bartek whom we lost in December,” he said.

One by one, bikes started riding off.

This event serves as a reminder to be thankful for the life you have one that you might owe to a fallen hero.

Proceeds from the event will be divided between the greater Cleveland peace officer’s memorial society.

