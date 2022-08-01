2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: A few storms around through the evening; some strong to severe

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team is still closely monitoring the potential for a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon and this evening.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few of these hit or miss storms may produce strong, gusty winds and heavy rain.

Any thunderstorm activity that does develop today will dissipate by midnight.

Temperature-wise, it’ll be a warm and humid evening; temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the night.

In the wake of this evening’s storms, cooler, drier air will move in for Tuesday, making it our Pick Weather Day of the Week!

We’re anticipating gradually decreasing clouds and falling humidity levels on Tuesday afternoon.

Afternoon high temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 70s; it will be quite comfortable.

Unfortunately, this pleasant weather will be short-lived.

Temperatures will soar to around 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

Humidity levels will also be rising mid-week.

At this time, we are maintaining a dry forecast for Wednesday, but scattered storms will move in Wednesday night and continue into Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

