2 die in Strongsville crash; 1 remains in critical condition

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two recent Strongsville High School graduates and a 20-year-old man were involved in a deadly crash Sunday morning.

Strongsville police said officers were called out to the 11700 block of Alameda Dr. around 6:15 a.m. Sunday after a passer-by saw a car crashed into a building.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found all three victims inside a black Toyota Camry with severe damage.

Officers said all three people were unconscious, not breathing, and trapped in the vehicle.

Strongsville firefighters pulled all three victims from the vehicle.

Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Mackenzie Shirilla, 17, was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Flanagan and Shirilla are 2022 Strongsville High School graduates.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased,” posted Strongsville police in a Facebook post.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.