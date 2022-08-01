2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

2 die in Strongsville crash; 1 remains in critical condition

(Source: Strongsville Police Department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two recent Strongsville High School graduates and a 20-year-old man were involved in a deadly crash Sunday morning.

Strongsville police said officers were called out to the 11700 block of Alameda Dr. around 6:15 a.m. Sunday after a passer-by saw a car crashed into a building.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found all three victims inside a black Toyota Camry with severe damage.

Officers said all three people were unconscious, not breathing, and trapped in the vehicle.

Strongsville firefighters pulled all three victims from the vehicle.

Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Mackenzie Shirilla, 17, was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Flanagan and Shirilla are 2022 Strongsville High School graduates.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased,” posted Strongsville police in a Facebook post.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Cleveland firefighters rescue dogs from house fire
Masks will be required in Cuyahoga County buildings starting August 1
Vigil held for 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing for over 15 years
Vigil held for 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing for over 15 years
Vigil held for 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing for over 15 years
Vigil held for 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing for over 15 years