2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

2 Eastlake officers jump median to avoid being struck by a car

(Source: East;lake police)
(Source: East;lake police)((Source: Eastlake police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Eastlake police officers were forced to jump over a concrete median on the highway Monday morning to avoid being struck by a car.

According to Eastlake police, a cruiser was blocking SR 2 for an accident when the cruiser was hit by another car travelling westbound on SR 2.

Nobody was injured and Eastlake police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Armed men steal French Bulldog in Akron
Deshaun Watson
Social media reacts to Deshaun Watson’s suspension (tweets)
Michael Frost (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of accused rapist
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice...
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games, reports say