2 Eastlake officers jump median to avoid being struck by a car

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Eastlake police officers were forced to jump over a concrete median on the highway Monday morning to avoid being struck by a car.

According to Eastlake police, a cruiser was blocking SR 2 for an accident when the cruiser was hit by another car travelling westbound on SR 2.

Nobody was injured and Eastlake police said the incident remains under investigation.

