72 affordable housing units coming soon to Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood

Seventy-two affordable housing units will soon be available off West 25th Street at Vía Sana, a...
Seventy-two affordable housing units will soon be available off West 25th Street at Vía Sana, a development by The NRP Group and MetroHealth.(MetroHealth Systems)
By Avery Williams and Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clark Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland is expanding affordable housing options for residents.

According to a news release, 72 units will soon be available off West 25th Street at Vía Sana, a development by The NRP Group and MetroHealth.

Also on site will be an Opportunity Center offering job training, financial and digital literacy training as well as access to Cuyahoga Community College classes.

Tours will be offered to media Monday for a peak at the new apartments, called “safe, high-quality, [and] affordable” in the news release.

According to the release, the units are available to individuals and families who earn between 30% and 80% of the median income in Clark Fulton.

MetroHealth is spending about $60 million to develop the complex, the release said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

