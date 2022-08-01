Akron police: Woman punched, robbed after using ATM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspect who robbed a 39-year-old woman Saturday afternoon after she withdrew money from an ATM.

According to police, the incident happened in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Wedgewood Avenue.

The victim received her money from the ATM, then drove across the lot to move around items in her backseat.

That’s when Akron police said the suspect came up behind her, punched her in the head, reached into the car and took the money.

He fled the area before officers arrived and is described by Akron police as wearing a gray shirt and blue jean shorts.

The suspect is bald or has a shaved head.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to contact investigators at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

