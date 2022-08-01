Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, WKYT in Lexington, WYMT in Hazard, and WSAZ in Charleston/Huntington, W. Va., are once again partnering with organizations committed to relief efforts.

In “Appalachia Rises | A Week of Giving,” the stations will spotlight throughout every newscast and on across their digital platforms the much needed work being done and how you can help.

In less the 48 hours, parts of Eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches of rain creating flash floods that washed away or inundated countless homes and businesses.

“Appalachia Rises” will support the ARH Foundation Fund for Flood Relief and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund.

“Having been born and raised eastern Kentucky, my heart goes out to everyone that has been impacted,” said WKYT Vice President and General Manager Jeff Anderson. “By supporting these two charities, we are directly providing aid to the impacted areas and will make sure all donations are used specifically for assistance in Eastern Kentucky to help people that have lost loved ones, homes, cars and basic necessities that we can sometimes take for granted.”

Relief fundraising efforts received a major boast from Hazard-native Joe Craft and his wife, former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft. The couple will match every dollar raised for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund up to $1 million.

The three Gray Television stations serve Eastern Kentucky viewers being impacted by the flooding. Gray Television will be donating $50,000 toward relief efforts.

“I vividly remember the ‘77 flood. It nearly destroyed my grandparents’ home. Some of my friends lost everything. I learned then how special these mountains are,” said WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton. “The devastation is greater this time. But our region and our people have a long history of rising to the occasion. When hard times come, our people roll up their sleeves and get to work. Neighbor helping neighbor. That’s what we mountain folk do. We share in the grief, the sorrow, and the pain. And we support one another with love, compassion, and donations; we chip in and do anything we can do to help.”

“Our hearts break for everyone impacted by these devastating floods. Eastern Kentucky will spend years recovering from this tragedy but with the help of the amazing people in our community we will rise and move forward,” said WSAZ Vice President and General Manager David Hughes. “The entire WSAZ family stands with Eastern Kentucky.”

Here’s how to get involved:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

