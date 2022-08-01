2 Strong 4 Bullies
Armed men steal French Bulldog in Akron

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 1, 2022
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A French Bulldog was snatched from his owner by several armed men while they were out walking, said Akron police.

According to officers, the 48-year-old dog owner was walking his two French Bulldogs in the 800 block of Rocky Brook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday when he was approached by three armed men.

The victim told police one pointed a gun at his face and another ordered him to let the dogs go.

As the owner tried to walk back home, he told police one of the suspects grabbed a dog and fired a shot at him.

The bullet missed the victim, but struck the window of a nearby apartment building. Police said a person was inside the apartment, but was not hurt.

The suspects drove away from the scene in a vehicle that was in a nearby parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

