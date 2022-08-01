Cleveland Browns fans give radio hosts an earful on Deshaun Watson suspension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - News of the decision came just before 9 a.m. and, instantaneously, callers hit the airwaves.

“I woke up this morning with a little bit of relief,” said one.

But the NFL’s ability to appeal also on callers’ minds...and lips.

“I don’t think we need another scenario where just gonna overrule what the woman saying.” says another caller.

The woman, former U.S. District Court judge Sue Robinson, who agonized over the six-game suspension for a month. Also on their minds, all but one of the twenty-four plaintiffs have settled, including the first plaintiff, Ashley Solis.

“The civil cases are almost all over, been settled, maybe we can finally get on to talking football which is what we want to do,” said show co-host Anthony Lima.

“This final individual, we don’t know why she hasn’t settled,” said another caller.

Show host Ken Carmen summed up the mood of the fans.

“A lot of people have been relieved,” said Carman. “A lot of people have felt it could be way more than six games and I think a lot of people over the last five months have just wanted an answer so I think they’re relieved that they have an answer and they’re relieved it’s six games for the football team because it still should be a playoff team.”

And although callers in Cleveland overwhelmingly favored the decision, Lima says that won’t be the case nationally.

“People outside of Cleveland, they’re not going to be friendly to the Browns and Browns fans today,” said Lima. “But, in the end, you have to look at the scoreboard: six games from a US District Court judge and hopefully it ends there.”

And callers then turned their attention from the courtroom to the field.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.