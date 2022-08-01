Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson: “This is not my process”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski defended Deshaun Watson Monday after the QB’s 6-game suspension was announced, saying he’s confident Watson will continue to make good decisions on and off the field.

Stefanski, who said several times “this is not my process,” also said Watson will play in preseason games and take the majority of first-team reps in training camp.

The Browns open the season Sept. 11 in Charlotte with Jacoby Brissett presumably at quarterback.

Watson’s first game back would be week 7 against Baltimore.

