2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson: “This is not my process”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski defended Deshaun Watson Monday after the QB’s 6-game suspension was announced, saying he’s confident Watson will continue to make good decisions on and off the field.

Stefanski, who said several times “this is not my process,” also said Watson will play in preseason games and take the majority of first-team reps in training camp.

The Browns open the season Sept. 11 in Charlotte with Jacoby Brissett presumably at quarterback.

Watson’s first game back would be week 7 against Baltimore.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Kevin Stefanski speaks to media following the decision on Deshaun Watson's suspension
Kevin Stefanski speaks to media following the decision on Deshaun Watson's suspension
Cleveland Browns fans give radio hosts an earful on Deshaun Watson suspension
Cleveland Browns fans give radio hosts an earful on Deshaun Watson suspension
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ‘disappointed’ by 6-game suspension for Watson
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ‘disappointed’ by 6-game suspension for Watson
Anthony Lima and Ken Carman hear Browns fans calling 92.3 The Fan excited by Deshaun Watson not...
Cleveland Browns fans give radio hosts an earful on Deshaun Watson suspension