Cleveland firefighters rescue dogs from house fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Several dogs were rescued from a house fire early Monday morning.

According to Cleveland firefighters, the fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of E. 124th Street.

This is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Firefighters said the house was vacant, except for the dogs.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Vigil held for 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing for over 15 years
