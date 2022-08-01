Cleveland firefighters rescue dogs from house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Several dogs were rescued from a house fire early Monday morning.

According to Cleveland firefighters, the fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of E. 124th Street.

Working House Fire on E 124th street at St Clair Avenue. The house was reported unoccupied except for some dogs. Reports have the put safely as well. pic.twitter.com/nOlWrkwZ56 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 1, 2022

This is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Firefighters said the house was vacant, except for the dogs.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

