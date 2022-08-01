Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ‘disappointed’ by 6-game suspension for Watson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center shared a statement Monday calling out the suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson — just six games.

Watson has settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by massage therapists who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Here is the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center’s full statement, issued about three hours after the news broke:

“Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is disappointed by the decision.

The 6-game suspension given dangerously mirrors the flaws in our criminal justice systems and sends a grave message to our communities. Far too often those in positions of power and celebrity who commit violence against others are not held accountable for their actions.

These ongoing headlines are triggering for so many. To survivors, we say we see you and we believe you. Your story matters. Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is available 24/7/365 online or by calling/texting (216) 619-6192.”

Watson has consistently denied wrongdoing and maintained his innocence.

Two grand juries in Texas have declined to indict him following police investigations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

