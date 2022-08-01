2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ‘disappointed’ by 6-game suspension for Watson

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center helps victims of rape and abuse get the services they need.
By Avery Williams and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center shared a statement Monday calling out the suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson — just six games.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games, reports say

Watson has settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by massage therapists who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center receives over 1,500 donations since Watson traded to Browns

Here is the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center’s full statement, issued about three hours after the news broke:

“Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is disappointed by the decision.

The 6-game suspension given dangerously mirrors the flaws in our criminal justice systems and sends a grave message to our communities.  Far too often those in positions of power and celebrity who commit violence against others are not held accountable for their actions.

These ongoing headlines are triggering for so many.  To survivors, we say we see you and we believe you. Your story matters. Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is available 24/7/365 online or by calling/texting (216) 619-6192.”

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center on Deshaun Watson joining Browns: ‘We hear your outrage’

Watson has consistently denied wrongdoing and maintained his innocence.

Two grand juries in Texas have declined to indict him following police investigations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

