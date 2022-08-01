2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Fans react to Deshaun Watson’s six game suspension

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s what everyone is talking about in downtown Cleveland. Deshaun Watson has now been suspended for six games. Many say that’s not enough time off.

“I think he should have been suspended longer, perhaps have the season or maybe three-quarters of the season because of the allegations,” David Levy said.

I think six games is a little low, probably the whole season because you have things. you have lifetime suspension for gambling and this is a lot worse so I think he got off easy,” Craig Wiehe said. He was also walking downtown Monday morning.

“I’m not surprised. I guess I thought it would be more,” Cory Wiggins said.

19 News talked to one man who’s on the other side who did not want to be identified. He’s not backing down. He thinks Judge Sue Robinson’s decision was unfair.

“Zero, I believe he shouldn’t have got suspended at all

Now that a decision has been made, the question is, will this affect the team’s performance?

“The first six weeks will be rough because I don’t think much of their backup quarterbacks,” Wiehe said.

“They’re in a tough division,” Levy said.

However, fans say this will force the team to work harder.

“I think they will bounce back from that, they were expecting some kind of suspension.”

“When there’s smoke, there’s fire so everyone believes he did something right so the browns will get past that right and even though this will be a tough year for them, I think they’re looking at the future.

The NFL has three days to appeal. Fans believe the public reactions will be the determining factor if they will move forward with the appeal or not,” Lance Surdez.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Kevin Stefanski speaks to media following the decision on Deshaun Watson's suspension
Kevin Stefanski speaks to media following the decision on Deshaun Watson's suspension
Cleveland Browns fans give radio hosts an earful on Deshaun Watson suspension
Cleveland Browns fans give radio hosts an earful on Deshaun Watson suspension
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ‘disappointed’ by 6-game suspension for Watson
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ‘disappointed’ by 6-game suspension for Watson
Anthony Lima and Ken Carman hear Browns fans calling 92.3 The Fan excited by Deshaun Watson not...
Cleveland Browns fans give radio hosts an earful on Deshaun Watson suspension