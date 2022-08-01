2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT DAY: Afternoon and evening storms that could turn severe

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s going to be a warm, breezy, and humid day. A cold front will track through tonight. Expect thunderstorms to develop in advance of it this afternoon into this evening. We are in the severe risk. The team is seeing good instability for a few of these storms to get robust. Wind damage the main hazard. The timing of the storms in our area is from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. High temperatures today in the 85 to 90 degree range. South to southwest wind at 15-25 mph in the afternoon. It’ll be a much cooler day tomorrow with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. The cool down will be very short lived as high heat returns to the area mid week. Temperatures Wednesday will surge above 90 degrees.

19 First Alert Weather Day: Storms move in Monday afternoon; some may produce damaging winds
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Slightly warmer Sunday, rain and storms return Monday
