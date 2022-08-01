2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Lorain K9 home after being stabbed while assisting with a search warrant

Lorain K9 Rye (Source: Facebook)
Lorain K9 Rye (Source: Facebook)((Source: Facebook))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain K9 was back at home Sunday evening after being stabbed multiple times Saturday.

Lorain police said K9 Rye and other officers were inside a home in the 1200 block of W. 20th Street attempting to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old man Saturday.

According to police, Charles White was in the basement and armed with a knife and began attacking K9 Rye.

A Lorain police officer then shot White, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

K9 Rye was transported to an emergency animal clinic and underwent surgery.

The Lorain police officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

Charles White
Charles White(Source: Elyria Police Department)

Elyria police are handling the shooting investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Cleveland firefighters rescue dogs from house fire
2 die in Strongsville crash; 1 remains in critical condition
Masks will be required in Cuyahoga County buildings starting August 1
Vigil held for 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing for over 15 years
Vigil held for 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing for over 15 years