Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer.(New Hampshire State Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ASHLAND, N.H. (Gray News) – A man in New Hampshire was arrested after a state trooper clocked him driving 161 mph, officials said.

According to New Hampshire State Police, Trooper Sawn Slaney was on patrol on Interstate 93 when an orange sports car flew past him. Slaney clocked the vehicle on radar at 161 mph, more than double the interstate’s 70-mph speed limit.

State police said the sports car was moving so fast that Slaney was unable to chase down the driver.

Slaney notified nearby law enforcement about the vehicle, and the sports car was eventually forced to come to a stop because of traffic. Officers with the Woodstock Police Department detained the driver.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Zapata-Rebello from Danbury, Connecticut. He was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer.

Zapata-Rebello was released on a summons to appear in court on Sept. 22.

