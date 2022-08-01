Medical examiner identifies Cleveland woman killed in crash
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Examiner’s Office said a Cleveland woman died Saturday after being injured in a crash.
The victim was identified as 42-year-old Luardas Fiestas by the medical examiner.
She passed away Saturday at University Hospitals following the crash on Thursday.
Details of what happened remain unclear, though the medical examiner said a car crashed into a pole at an unknown location.
19 News has reached out to police for more information.
