Medical examiner identifies Cleveland woman killed in crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Examiner’s Office said a Cleveland woman died Saturday after being injured in a crash.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Luardas Fiestas by the medical examiner.

She passed away Saturday at University Hospitals following the crash on Thursday.

Details of what happened remain unclear, though the medical examiner said a car crashed into a pole at an unknown location.

19 News has reached out to police for more information.

