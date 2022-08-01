2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Medical examiner identifies Cleveland woman killed in crash

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office (Source: WOIO)
Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Examiner’s Office said a Cleveland woman died Saturday after being injured in a crash.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Luardas Fiestas by the medical examiner.

She passed away Saturday at University Hospitals following the crash on Thursday.

Details of what happened remain unclear, though the medical examiner said a car crashed into a pole at an unknown location.

19 News has reached out to police for more information.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol will operate OVI checkpoints Friday night in Canton
Portage County man dies in single-car crash
Alcohol a suspected factor in deadly wrong-way crash in Stark County, highway patrol says
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision in Ashtabula County