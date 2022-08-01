2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation ‘S.T.O.P’: Cleveland police cracks down on city street takeovers

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police cracked down on dangerous driving throughout the city Saturday night in a new initiative called Operation S.T.O.P., Stop Street Takeovers Permanently.

The police initiative, conducted July 30, resulted in 35 traffic citations, 4 parking citations, 10 towed cars and 5 arrests with 3 firearms seized, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

Police received word of multiple cars in a parking lot near W. 65th Street and Denison Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The cars scattered when the police arrived to the area, Sgt. Ciaccia confirmed.

Officers cited the drivers for various traffic offenses, including those recently passed by Cleveland City Council members in May, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

The 5 people were arrested for improper handling of a firearm and traffic warrants, three felony warrants and a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

