2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Police: 2 dead, teen girl hospitalized after being trapped in car during crash in Strongsville

Two men died and a 17-year-old girl was hospitalized after a car crash Sunday morning in...
Two men died and a 17-year-old girl was hospitalized after a car crash Sunday morning in Strongsville(Source: Strongsville Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men died and a 17-year-old girl was hospitalized after a car crash Sunday morning in Strongsville, according to the Strongsville Police Department.

Police did not give an update on the 17-year-old’s condition.

The single-car crash happened at 6:15 a.m. July 31 at the intersection of Progress Drive and Alameda Drive, according to a department Facebook post.

The Strongsville Fire Department pulled the 17-year-old girl, along with a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, out of the cark, officials said.

The 20-year-old man, later identified as Dominic Russo, and the 19-year-old man, later identified as Davion Flanagan, died at the scene, police said.

The 17-year-old was transported to Metro Health Medical Center.

The crash still remains under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Annual cops ride
14th annual cops ride commemorating & remembering fallen heroes
Matthew Sitosky raised $500 on Saturday for Akron Children’s Hospital by running his very own...
How an Akron boy is giving back to the hospital that saved his life
How an Akron boy is giving back to the hospital that saved his life
A 79-year-old Massillon man died after a 3-car crash on Sunday in Stark County.
1 dead after 3-car crash in Stark County, OSHP says