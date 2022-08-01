Police: 2 dead, teen girl hospitalized after being trapped in car during crash in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men died and a 17-year-old girl was hospitalized after a car crash Sunday morning in Strongsville, according to the Strongsville Police Department.

Police did not give an update on the 17-year-old’s condition.

The single-car crash happened at 6:15 a.m. July 31 at the intersection of Progress Drive and Alameda Drive, according to a department Facebook post.

The Strongsville Fire Department pulled the 17-year-old girl, along with a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, out of the cark, officials said.

The 20-year-old man, later identified as Dominic Russo, and the 19-year-old man, later identified as Davion Flanagan, died at the scene, police said.

The 17-year-old was transported to Metro Health Medical Center.

The crash still remains under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

