Social media reacts to Deshaun Watson’s suspension (tweets)
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Social media erupted Monday morning with reactions to Deshaun Watson’s suspension.
The Cleveland Browns quarterback was reportedly suspended for six games for breaking the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct by 24 massage therapists.
RELATED: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games, reports say
Browns fans, women’s advocates and trolls quickly took to their keyboards after the news broke at 8:20 a.m.
The reactions and opinions widely vary, but 19 News picked some of the best to share below:
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.