2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Social media reacts to Deshaun Watson’s suspension (tweets)

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Social media erupted Monday morning with reactions to Deshaun Watson’s suspension.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was reportedly suspended for six games for breaking the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct by 24 massage therapists.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games, reports say

Browns fans, women’s advocates and trolls quickly took to their keyboards after the news broke at 8:20 a.m.

The reactions and opinions widely vary, but 19 News picked some of the best to share below:

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice...
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games, reports say
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Decision on Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s suspension expected Monday, reports say
Cleveland Browns welcome fans to 1st open practice of season; 10 remaining
Cleveland Browns welcome fans to 1st open practice of season; 10 remaining
Cleveland Browns welcome fans to 1st open practice of season; 10 remaining
Cleveland Browns welcome fans to 1st open practice of season; 10 remaining