Social media reacts to Deshaun Watson’s suspension (tweets)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Social media erupted Monday morning with reactions to Deshaun Watson’s suspension.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was reportedly suspended for six games for breaking the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct by 24 massage therapists.

Browns fans, women’s advocates and trolls quickly took to their keyboards after the news broke at 8:20 a.m.

The reactions and opinions widely vary, but 19 News picked some of the best to share below:

Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen after Deshaun Watson's suspension was announced.#Browns pic.twitter.com/s6ndTZ7Pa6 — Steven R. Walker (@Steve_R_Walker) August 1, 2022

While Sue Robinson's 6-game suspension falls notably short of the indefinite suspension of at least 1-year that the NFL was seeking, I'm told Deshaun Watson's counsel & reps are currently displeased with the ruling. Watson's side still firmly maintain it should have been 0 games. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 1, 2022

Telling the grandkids about my Browns someday:



“…and then the independent arbitrator took all that into consideration and decided Deshaun Watson should get 6 games.” pic.twitter.com/fm1BxjrNf8 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) August 1, 2022

If you have to put in the ruling that Deshaun Watson is only allowed to utilize the Browns’ massage therapists, then maybe he should be getting suspended more than 6 games. pic.twitter.com/RsA6kDqRpM — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 1, 2022

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

