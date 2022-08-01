Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple reports on Monday said Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for six games by the NFL for breaking the league’s personal conduct policy.

Parties involved in the disciplinary hearing for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have been informed by Judge Sue Robinson that Watson should be suspended 6 games, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season by jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, per sources.



The NFL has three days to file an appeal, which would be heard by Roger Goodell or his designee. pic.twitter.com/NS6Yr14qLx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 1, 2022

Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision says Deshaun Watson’s “pattern of behavior was egregious,” but notes that behavior was “nonviolent sexual conduct” in explaining the decision to suspend him six games, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 1, 2022

The disciplinary hearing between the Browns star and the NFL began on June 28.

The NFL and NFLPA mutually selected Susan L. Robinson, a former U.S. District Court Judge in Delaware for over 25 years, to oversee the disciplinary hearing and provide a ruling on whether Watson breached protocols.

Under Deshaun Watson’s previous contract he would have lost $11.67M from a 6-game suspension. Now it’s $345K based on his base salary as part of his new #Browns deal. https://t.co/QAh3hd1RRk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

So the discipline for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson, pending a possible NFL appeal:



6-game suspension

No additional fine



Sue L. Robinson’s decision also requires no massages other than directed by club personnel and no adverse involvement with no law enforcement. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 1, 2022

Before the announcement, Robinson did not inform either side of the decision she made, according to reports from NFL insider Albert Breer.

FWIW, the arbitrator, Sue L. Robinson, hasn't informed either side of her decision on Watson. The decision by the NFLPA/Watson's camp to say they'll stand by her decision is based on the case now having been before two grand juries and a judge.



They feel like that's enough. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 1, 2022

Alongside Texas-based attorney Rusty Hardin, Watson was represented during the hearings by Jeffrey Kessler, known for representing the NFLPA for Tom Brady in the “Deflategate” case, Ray Rice, Ezekiel Elliot and Adrian Peterson, among others who challenged disciplinary rulings from the league in the past.

Twenty-four women, all of whom were represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, previously filed civil lawsuits against Watson, who was traded to the Browns in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans in March, for alleged sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

According to a previous report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times, the QB met with ‘at least’ 66 different women between the span of 2019 and 2021, including the 24 women who filed lawsuits against him.

Buzbee also filed lawsuits against the Houston Texans organization in connection to Watson’s actions.

The Texans organization previously said in a statement to 19 News they have complied with law enforcement officials and various investigations since 2021.

“We are aware of the lawsuit filed against us today,” the statement read. “Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations. We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization.”

The Texans settled the 30 lawsuits filed against them July 15.

Despite settling with the 30 women, the organization denied any wrongdoing.

Statement from #Texans owners Janice McNair, Hannah and Cal McNair on the team reaching settlements with 30 women alleging sexual misconduct from Deshaun Watson: pic.twitter.com/8p3Uim8BCe — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 15, 2022

Watson settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits on June 21. Early Monday, Buzbee confirmed that Watson settled three more cases, according to ESPN.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy previously said the settlements had “no impact” on the disciplinary process at that time.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) on the announcement of Deshaun Watson's civil settlements: "Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process." — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 21, 2022

A June 25 report from Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal said an outcome could have been anticipated by the week of July 4.

The league confirmed to Watson, Robinson and the NFLPA that they would be pushing for an indefinite suspension on June 27, according to a report from USA Today.

An indefinite suspension would also give the NFL the flexibility to keep him out for longer based on a variety of factors, including whether more cases surface, the report said.

The report also said Watson declined to accept a 1-year suspension from the NFL in preliminary talks regarding a settlement with the league.

Watson was not criminally indicted after two grand juries in Harris County, Texas reviewed the allegations against him.

Watson and NFL officials met May 17 to begin the process to determine if he broke the league policies.

Watson, who received a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract from the Browns, denied all allegations of sexual misconduct during his introductory press conference in Berea on March 25.

Deshaun Watson denies allegations

“I understand the circumstances are difficult, especially for the women fans of this community,” he previously said. “I’m not naïve to that. I know these allegations are very, very serious. Like I mentioned before, I never assaulted any woman, I never disrespected any woman. I was raised by a single-parent mom, who has two aunties as her sisters. That’s who raised me. I was raised to be genuine and respect everything and everyone around me.”

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said they felt comfortable with the QB in a press conference shortly after Watson’s arrival to Cleveland.

“We put more time, more thought, more effort, talked to more people, did more research on this decision, by far, than any other decision we’ve made with the Cleveland Browns,” Jimmy Haslam previously said.

Watson continued to retain his innocence in a press conference during the Browns minicamp on June 14, his first media appearance since his introductory press conference:

“Like I said, I just want to clear my name and be able to let the facts and the legal procedures continue to play out. Right now, that is all I am doing is wanting to clear my name and be able to let all of the facts come out in the court of law and be able to focus on that.”

Buzbee also previously said in a comment to 19 News there could be more lawsuits potentially on the way.

We have been referred a very compelling case by a respected lawyer from Atlanta. We expect to file that case in due course. And, we have been contacted by another victim who saw the HBO special and was compelled to come forward. We have vetted other calls but haven’t yet made decisions on any further filings beyond that and will continue to do our due diligence consistent with our ethical obligations. With regard to any impending filings, we will allow the facts of the particular cases to speak for themselves.

A lawsuit was also filed against Houston Texans on June 27, which said the organization ‘turned a blind eye’ and enabled the QB’s behavior.

The Browns QB room with the suspension in play currently consists of Jacoby Brissett at the helm of the offense, now that former starting QB and 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield is no longer a Brown after being traded to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2024 draft pick.

Brissett has previously been named a starting quarterback in the NFL, most prominently after Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck suddenly announced his retirement from the league in 2019.

He threw for 2,942 yards on an 18-4 TD-INT ratio that year.

Another option for the Browns at QB is Mayfield’s fellow 2018 draft classmate, Josh Rosen. The 25-year-old UCLA product, originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals before spending time on multiple teams in multiple years, was signed by the Browns on July 21.

Rosen would potentially play as a backup to Brissett should Watson be suspended.

Both the NFL and Watson’s camp will be able to appeal the ruling if they choose to do so.

The NFLPA and Watson released a joint statement saying they would not challenge Robinson’s ruling July 31.

Our joint statement with Deshaun Watson on the impending arbitration decision: pic.twitter.com/9ObLnHiX6J — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 31, 2022

Prior reports indicated Watson’s camp and the NFLPA would be prepared to sue the NFL in federal court if he was suspended by the league for a full season.

The last time Watson played in a game in the NFL was 2020, when he threw for 4,823 yards on a 70.2 percent clip, while throwing 33 touchdowns to 7 interceptions for the Texans. Watson did not play a single down for the Texans in 2021.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.