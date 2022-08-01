U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of accused rapist
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition in Lorain County
Michael Frost, 30, was last known to be living in the Cleveland and Lorain areas.
U.S. Marshals said anyone with information on Frost should call them at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).
