U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of accused rapist

Michael Frost (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Michael Frost (Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted for rape and gross sexual imposition in Lorain County

Michael Frost, 30, was last known to be living in the Cleveland and Lorain areas.

U.S. Marshals said anyone with information on Frost should call them at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

