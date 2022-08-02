2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead after crash while evading Parma police, officials say

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man died after a crash Monday night while trying to evade Parma police officers, according to Lt. Daniel Ciryak of the Parma Police Department.

A 52-year-old woman was also involved in the crash, but had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. August 1 on the bridge near the exit ramp from I-480 at Tiedeman Road, police said.

The man, later identified as James Meadows, from Garrettsville, was driving recklessly and did not have a license plate on his motorcycle, police said.

The 25-year-old then hit the 52-year-old woman who was coming off the ramp, police said.

The Brooklyn Police Department is investigating the crash, officials said. Police have not determined if any drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

