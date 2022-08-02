1 suffers life-threatening injuries during crash while evading Parma police, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash Monday night while trying to evade Parma police officers, according to Lt. Daniel Ciryak of the Parma Police Department.

Police have not provided an update on the man’s condition.

The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. August 1 on the bridge near the exit ramp from I-480 at Tiedeman Road, police said.

The man was ‘driving recklessly’, police said.

The 25-year-old then hit a car, driven by a 52-year-old woman who was coming off the ramp, police said.

The 52-year-old woman received non-life-threatening injuries, but police did not confirm her condition.

Tiedeman Road and the I-480 West exit ramp to Tiedeman Road will be closed ‘until further notice,’ according to a CEOCOMMS announcement.

