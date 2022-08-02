2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 suffers life-threatening injuries during crash while evading Parma police, officials say

A 25-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash Monday night while trying...
A 25-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash Monday night while trying to evade Parma police officers(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash Monday night while trying to evade Parma police officers, according to Lt. Daniel Ciryak of the Parma Police Department.

Police have not provided an update on the man’s condition.

The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. August 1 on the bridge near the exit ramp from I-480 at Tiedeman Road, police said.

The man was ‘driving recklessly’, police said.

The 25-year-old then hit a car, driven by a 52-year-old woman who was coming off the ramp, police said.

The 52-year-old woman received non-life-threatening injuries, but police did not confirm her condition.

Tiedeman Road and the I-480 West exit ramp to Tiedeman Road will be closed ‘until further notice,’ according to a CEOCOMMS announcement.

19 News crews are on the way to the scene.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

