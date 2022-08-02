Akron ATM vandalism and theft suspects wanted, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed an ATM machine was broken into in the city, and the vandalism and theft suspects are on the loose.

The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Market Street on July 25, according to APD.

Take a close look at the surveillance video of the suspects shared by Akron Police.

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this vandalism and theft, call Akron Police Det. T. Kelley, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report 22-090253 with your tips.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

