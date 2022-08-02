2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Akron ATM vandalism and theft suspects wanted, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed an ATM machine was broken into in the city, and the vandalism and theft suspects are on the loose.

The incident happened in the 600 block of W. Market Street on July 25, according to APD.

Take a close look at the surveillance video of the suspects shared by Akron Police.

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this vandalism and theft, call Akron Police Det. T. Kelley, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report 22-090253 with your tips.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Kevin Stefanski speaks to media following the decision on Deshaun Watson's suspension
Kevin Stefanski speaks to media following the decision on Deshaun Watson's suspension
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ‘disappointed’ by 6-game suspension for Watson
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ‘disappointed’ by 6-game suspension for Watson
Cleveland Browns fans give radio hosts an earful on Deshaun Watson suspension
Cleveland Browns fans give radio hosts an earful on Deshaun Watson suspension
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games