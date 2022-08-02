Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold.

19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.

“My brothers in their dead!” the victim’s sister cried in a 911 call. “My brothers in the motherf****** house dead. Can y’all please send the God damn police?”

She made the call on May 11th after she found her little brother, 36-year-old Ronald Lewis, dead inside a home on McKinley Avenue.

“My mind just constantly races, it’s always racing,” Lewis’ sister, who wanted to be anonymous said. “I have no trust for no one, no one. I don’t know if I’m standing next to my brother’s killer or not.”

The family is afraid and wants to remain anonymous. Lewis’ family says they received a phone call from a blocked number that morning telling them their brother was in a blue house on McKinley Avenue. Akron police said the night before there was a shots fired call very close by so they believe he may have been shot the night before.

“Never in a million years would I have thought that it was true,” Lewis’ sister said. “Thinking he was probably at home in bed sleeping, went by his house, nothing there, and then get a call to say that he may be in this house, search up and down this road.”

When the family got there, Lewis was already gone. He had been shot in the stomach.

“My brother to be left the way he was left like a dog in the street, like trash on the side of the road was just unnecessary,” his sister said.

19 News also spoke with a woman who was engaged to the victim. She’s frustrated too.

“It’s just real difficult like we gotta live with this every day and we just want justice like we just really trying to figure something out,” she said.

The family says they had never been to the McKinley Avenue home before, and they don’t know who lived there. Right now, the house seems to be abandoned.

Police say they don’t know if anyone lives in the house now, but they think someone may have lived there at the time.

Akron police have no suspects and need the community’s help to solve Ronald Lewis’ murder.

If you have any information on this homicide, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #22-57112 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.