2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Arizona man pokes fun at political signs by putting up signs of his own

Chandler resident Tyler Watson says he has no interest in politics, but is poking fun by having a political sign of his own.
By Jason Barry and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Some political signs have photos. Others have catchy slogans with big, bold promises. However, there’s one sign in Chandler that is a bit more subtle.

Tyler Watson doesn’t want your vote; he’s just crossing his arms like the sign says. The 25-year-old has no interest in politics but decided to put up a sign of his own. “I was thinking about what a politician’s sign would look like,” said Watson.

Watson is like many Arizonans who are tired of seeing all the political signs on every street corner, so the minor league baseball pitcher decided to have a little fun, Arizona’s Family reported. Last month, he put up his first sign at the intersection of Ocotillo and McQueen roads in Chandler.

Watson did it to see if his friends would notice and poke fun at the other signs around town. “It looks endearing to me,” said Watson. “He looks like he is trying his best and proud of the sign. It’s just so funny to me. The only context is what’s literally happening; he’s crossing his arms.”

The political prankster had no idea his fun little stunt would create such a buzz on social media, leading to an outpouring of support and encouragement to put up more signs. Watson is now selling his signs for $15 and T-shirts that say “Write in Watson.”

The demand has been so overwhelming that Watson created his own website and is now donating all of the money he makes from selling the shirts and signs to charity.

“I have a lot of joy in just seeing them enjoy my joke as much as I enjoy it,” said Watson. “It’s really making me happy to see so many people are laughing with me about it and think its fun.”

For more details on Watson’s signs, visit collie-denim-re9y.squarespace.com/.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

(Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland police ask for help finding homicide witness
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
Shelecia Craig, 31, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a...
Mom charged with using 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, deputies say
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
US strike on al-Qaida leader shows Afghanistan still terror base
(Source: MGN)
Seven Hills police arrest 2 people for murder of 54-year-old man