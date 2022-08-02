2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: “You gotta be ready whenever your number is called”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland’s de facto starting QB during the Deshaun Watson suspension, says he’ll be prepared.

“It’s been my situation throughout my career,” Brissett said Tuesday. “Nothing that I’m unfamiliar with. Always been ready to go, whenever my number’s called, and that’s the case at this point now.”

Brissett has backed up Tom Brady in New England and Andrew Luck in Indianapolis.

He’s 14-23 as a starter in 6 NFL seasons.

