Cleveland Guardians send down slumping Franmil Reyes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The slugger wasn’t slugging, so the Guardians sent Franmil Reyes to AAA.

The move clears room for Oscar Gonzalez, who was activated from the injured list.

Reyes, 27, hit 30 homers a year ago but has struggled in 2022, batting just .213 with 104 strikeouts in 70 games.

He has just 9 home runs and 28 RBI.

Goodbye Franmil Reyes and your 28 RBI and 50,000 strikeouts. #ForTheLand — Cyrus CLE #D4L 🐶 (@Clesportszone1) August 2, 2022

The Guardians made just one minor deal at the trade deadline, sending catcher Sandy Leon to Minnesota for minor-league pitcher Ian Hamilton.

