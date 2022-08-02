2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Cleveland police ask for help finding homicide witness

(Source: Cleveland police)
(Source: Cleveland police)((Source: Cleveland police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hours after Cleveland police asked the public to help them identify a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month, officers said they received a positive identification.

According to police, the man was in the area when Arthur McKeller, 16, was shot and killed on July 27.

Possible homicide witness
Possible homicide witness((Source: Cleveland police))

McKeller was killed in the 1700 block of Clark Avenue.

Cleveland police said no more information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Seven Hills police arrest 2 people for murder of 54-year-old man
Jacoby Brissett
Jacoby Brissett
Raymond Erker
Former Westlake financial adviser sentenced to 22 years in prison
Cleveland police are looking for the man who stole a hybrid bike locked up outside of a bank.
Police: Man wanted for stealing bike outside of Ohio City bank in Cleveland