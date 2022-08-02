Cleveland police ask for help finding homicide witness

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hours after Cleveland police asked the public to help them identify a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month, officers said they received a positive identification.

According to police, the man was in the area when Arthur McKeller, 16, was shot and killed on July 27.

Possible homicide witness ((Source: Cleveland police))

McKeller was killed in the 1700 block of Clark Avenue.

Cleveland police said no more information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.