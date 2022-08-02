Cleveland police ask for help finding homicide witness
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hours after Cleveland police asked the public to help them identify a man who may have witnessed a homicide last month, officers said they received a positive identification.
According to police, the man was in the area when Arthur McKeller, 16, was shot and killed on July 27.
McKeller was killed in the 1700 block of Clark Avenue.
Cleveland police said no more information will be released at this time.
