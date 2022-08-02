Euclid officer guilty of assault, civil rights violation, placed on desk duty

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid police officer found guilty last week of two misdemeanors, has now been placed on desk duty.

Euclid Police Officer Michael Amiott has been assigned to non-enforcement and administrative duties until further notice, Euclid police said.

On Friday, July 29, Amiott was convicted of assault and interfering with civil rights during a traffic stop in August 2017.

Amiott pulled over Richard Hubbard after his vehicle license plate showed to be registered to a person with a suspended driving license.

Amiott claims Hubbard resisted arrest, leading to a physical altercation and punches thrown by Amiott.

It took three officers to eventually subdue Hubbard and get him in handcuffs.

Hubbard filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Euclid, and the parties eventually settled in April of 2021.

Amiott was initially suspended and then fired by the mayor of Euclid before an arbitrator overturned the decision.

He was re-instated to the force, but was placed on administrative duties when charges were filed against him.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer released a statement following the verdict:

“With regard to the recent court ruling in the Officer Michael Amiott trial, I believe it is important that the process was allowed to reach its ultimate conclusion in the court of law and not the court of public opinion. It is my hope that this decision can start to bring closure to all of the parties affected by this five-year long process. The dedicated and hard-working men and women of the Euclid Police Department continue to serve honorably and selflessly during an extremely challenging time for our society and our profession. The Euclid Police Department will move forward and continue to serve our community with impartiality and transparency.”

A sentencing date for Amiott has not yet been scheduled.

