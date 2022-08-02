2 Strong 4 Bullies
Murder suspect to begin defense in trial for Cleveland officer’s fatal shooting

Video played during murder trial shows moments leading up to Cleveland officer Shane Bartek’s...
Video played during murder trial shows moments leading up to Cleveland officer Shane Bartek's death (graphic)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Testimony in the case against Tamara McLoyd will resume on Tuesday morning.

**19 News will live stream Tuesday’s court proceedings when they begin at around 9 a.m.**

The 18-year-old woman is charged with killing off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek during a New Year’s Eve carjacking.

Trial started last week with jury selection and witnesses who analyzed graphic evidence that was collected from the scene of the deadly shooting.

The prosecution rested its case on Thursday.

Investigators allege that McLoyd fatally shot Bartek during a carjacking in a Rocky River Drive apartment building’s parking lot on the city’s West side.

The 18-year-old Garfield Heights woman then fled the scene in Bartek’s vehicle, police said. She was located and taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Cuyahoga County court records show that McLoyd was originally indicted on nearly a dozen crimes in connection to Bartek’s homicide, including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault on a peace officer.

McLoyd is also facing various charges stemming from several unrelated and violent robberies in Northeast Ohio.

A second suspect, identified as Anthony Butler Jr, was also charged in the case after he was caught in Bartek’s stolen car following a pursuit involving multiple Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies.

Butler was not charged with Bartek’s murder.

Bartek was hired by Cleveland police in August 2019 and served with Fifth District division.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

