Northeast Ohio man pleads guilty for his role in US Capitol riots; faces up to 20 years in prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man from Northeast Ohio pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his actions in breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 2021, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials.

55-year-old John Douglas, from Canton, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, according to a DOJ press release.

Court documents said Wright organized two charter buses that he owned to transport ‘approximately’ 100 people to Washington before the riots, the release said.

Wright was also among other protestors to push a metal barricade against federal officials in an attempt to break through the perimeter around the U.S. Capitol, the release said.

Wright walked through the Rotunda in the Capitol Building, posted videos, made a live video on social media and smoked a cigarette while in the building, the release said.

Wright was arrested May 3, 2021 and is set to be sentenced Nov. 28, 2022, where he will face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and potential financial penalties, the release said.

More than 850 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, officials said.

