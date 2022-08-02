2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant today before high heat returns tomorrow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure overhead today. The humidity level lowers as the day wears on. High temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. A rather abrupt change for the month of August as hot weather comes back tomorrow. Temperatures will surge above 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon. The heat index will approach 100 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. Find a way to stay cool. The next cold front will be approaching Wednesday night. This front will stall out over the area by Friday. We could be looking at several rounds of rain and storms from Wednesday night through Friday. The team is monitoring this for a possible flood threat.

