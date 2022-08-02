Ohio’s August 2 special primary election: What you need to know for voting on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters head back to the polls on Tuesday for a special primary election.

In-person voting on Aug. 2 begins when polls open at 6:30 a.m.

Voters have until 7:30 p.m. to get in line at their local polling place in order to cast a ballot.

The winning candidates from the 2022 special primary races will be voted on again for seats during the Nov. 8 general election.

According to the Ohio secretary of state, races include:

Ohio House of Representatives

Ohio Senate

Democrat and Republican State Central Committee

Local issues and measures impacting communities

The races were initially delayed because of fights over Ohio’s redistricting.

Specific polling locations can be found on the websites for the local county board of elections.

Stay with 19 News throughout the day for election results.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.