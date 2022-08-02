2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Ohio’s August 2 special primary election: What you need to know for voting on Tuesday

FILE
FILE(BlackSalmon | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters head back to the polls on Tuesday for a special primary election.

In-person voting on Aug. 2 begins when polls open at 6:30 a.m.

Voters have until 7:30 p.m. to get in line at their local polling place in order to cast a ballot.

The winning candidates from the 2022 special primary races will be voted on again for seats during the Nov. 8 general election.

According to the Ohio secretary of state, races include:

  • Ohio House of Representatives
  • Ohio Senate
  • Democrat and Republican State Central Committee
  • Local issues and measures impacting communities

The races were initially delayed because of fights over Ohio’s redistricting.

Specific polling locations can be found on the websites for the local county board of elections.

Stay with 19 News throughout the day for election results.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Tudor Dixon participates in a firearms training at Recoil Firearms in Taylor, Michigan.
Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
South Dakota's "Railroad Board and Railroad Authority" held a virtual meeting to get feedback...
South Dakota "Railroad Board" meets to discuss "quiet zones"
abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion