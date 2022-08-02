Ohio’s tax-free weekend returns Aug. 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend will take place Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7.

Customers can purchase clothing, school supplies and other school related items free of sales tax.

There is no limit on the amount or number of total purchases.

Supplies used in a trade or business and sports equipment do not fall under the tax-free exemptions.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) officials said retailers will often piggyback on the additional sales created by this weekend and offer “back-to-school” specials.

BBB officials advise consumers to plan ahead, check sales flyers, determine what supplies they need and where to shop to get the best value.

