Police: Man wanted for stealing bike outside of Ohio City bank in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who stole a hybrid bike locked up outside of a bank.

The man stole the bike, a Trek hybrid, in front of the Citizens Bank, located at 2078 W. 25th St. on July 21, according to a department Facebook post.

The bank is located in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.

The man cut the bike lock and left the area, police said.

Anyone with information on the man responsible has been asked to contact Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

