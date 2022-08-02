2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Man wanted for stealing bike outside of Ohio City bank in Cleveland

Cleveland police are looking for the man who stole a hybrid bike locked up outside of a bank.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who stole a hybrid bike locked up outside of a bank.

The man stole the bike, a Trek hybrid, in front of the Citizens Bank, located at 2078 W. 25th St. on July 21, according to a department Facebook post.

On 7-21-22, a male locked his Trek hybrid bike to the bike rack located in front of Citizens Bank at 2078 W.25th St. The...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

The bank is located in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.

The man cut the bike lock and left the area, police said.

Anyone with information on the man responsible has been asked to contact Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

