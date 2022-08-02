2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Missing woman who used to live in Medina was last heard from in June

Mellissa Dunaway
Mellissa Dunaway(Source: Medina police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking the public for help in the search for a former Medina resident who was last heard from in early June.

The date of last contact with Mellissa Dunaway was on June 1, according to the federal National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Officials said Dunaway left Ohio in March 2022 for Brevard County in Florida.

The missing woman’s mother told investigators that she talked to her on the phone in early June. Dunaway said she was in Boston, adding that her phone and purse were stolen.

Dunaway has not been heard from again since the contact with her mother.

The 33-year-old used to live in Medina, according to police.

Dunaway is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs between 120 and 135 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

Investigators said Dunaway has a tan 2018 Ford Fusion with Ohio license plates, but the family believes the vehicle became disabled or abandoned near Boston.

Local tips about Dunaway’s location can be reported to Medina police.

