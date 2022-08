Red Cross helping 4 Cleveland family members displaced after a house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four Cleveland family members are being helped by the Red Cross after a fire damages their Slavic Village home early Tuesday.

Cleveland firefighters were called out to Hillman Avenue, north of Broadway Avenue around 6 a.m.

Firefighters said the residents were safely outside when they arrived.

The cause was determined to be accidental/electrical.

Loss is estimated at $75,000.

