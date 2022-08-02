Ruling includes mandate that Deshaun Watson only gets massages from team therapists
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stipulation included in the punishment delivered to Deshaun Watson mandates that the Cleveland Browns quarterback only receives massage treatment from club-approved therapists for the rest of his career.
The condition was included in the ruling from judge Sue L. Robinson, the disciplinary officer appointed to arbitrate over the Watson investigation.
Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during encounters for massage therapy.
Robinson called the allegations “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”
The 26-year-old previously stated during his introductory press conference with the Cleveland Browns that he “never assaulted any woman.”
The NFL has three days since Robinson’s decision to appeal the ruling.
Watson signed a $230 million fully guaranteed five-year contract with the Cleveland Browns during the offseason.
If the punishment stands, Watson would be scheduled to make his debut on Oct. 23 against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.
