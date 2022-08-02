Ruling includes mandate that Deshaun Watson only gets massages from team therapists

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stipulation included in the punishment delivered to Deshaun Watson mandates that the Cleveland Browns quarterback only receives massage treatment from club-approved therapists for the rest of his career.

The condition was included in the ruling from judge Sue L. Robinson, the disciplinary officer appointed to arbitrate over the Watson investigation.

This is a very interesting read⬇️



Shows it is a 6-game suspension & all massage therapy sessions must be through the club. Also, Watson is to have no "adverse involvement with law enforcement." #Browns https://t.co/7WRA88I4UA — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) August 1, 2022

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during encounters for massage therapy.

Robinson called the allegations “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”

The 26-year-old previously stated during his introductory press conference with the Cleveland Browns that he “never assaulted any woman.”

The NFL has three days since Robinson’s decision to appeal the ruling.

Watson signed a $230 million fully guaranteed five-year contract with the Cleveland Browns during the offseason.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson takes the field after 6-game suspension ruling…audio on if you’re wondering how fans feel out here pic.twitter.com/MSTBxcWAIA — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) August 1, 2022

If the punishment stands, Watson would be scheduled to make his debut on Oct. 23 against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.

