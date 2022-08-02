2 Strong 4 Bullies
Seven Hills police arrest 2 people for murder of 54-year-old man

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman are in custody after police said they shot and killed a 54-year-old man Monday at a home in Seven Hills.

Seven Hills police officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of McCreary Road around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

The victim, Maurice Petrak, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported Petrak to University Hospitals Medial Center Parma where he was pronounced dead.

Several hours later police arrested Bernard Murphy, 44, and Jenea Murphy, 38.

Jenea Murphy
Jenea Murphy((Source: Seven Hills police))

Both are charged with aggravated murder and are scheduled to be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court Wednesday.

Bernard Murphy
Bernard Murphy((Source: Seven Hills police))

Police added the suspects and victim all knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.

