Skip to content
2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
News
Live
First Alert Weather
Newsletter
Closings
Roe vs Wade
Sports
Seen On TV
Telemundo CLE
Dark Side of The Land
Home
Watch Live
Vaccine
Big Bad B Movie
Seen On
Contests
CMSD on CW43
Deals
See It, Snap It, Send It
News
19 News Investigative Unit
Unidentified
Scam Squad
Crime
400 Years: The Vestiges of Slavery in Cleveland
COVID & The Classroom
Cleveland Comeback
Dark Side of The Land
First Alert Weather
Radar
Closings
First Alert Science School
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Overtime
Cleveland Browns
Operation Orange
Tailgate 19
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Guardians
Health
Bridging the Great Health Divide
Vaccine
Health Updates
Go Red
Breast Cancer
Spot The Signs Opioid Crisis
Food
Cleveland Cooks
Taste Buds
Community
Share Your Holidays
CW 43 Focus
See It, Snap It, Send It
Cleveland Now
CLE Weekend
Programming Schedule
Big Bad B-Movie Show
Cribbs in the CLE
CW43 Cleveland
About Us
Meet the Team
Internships
Careers
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Latest Newscasts
PowerNation
Press Releases
Share a news tip with 19 News
How to submit a news tips and documents to 19 News?
How to submit and anonymous tip to 19 News, Cleveland
(WOIO, Cleveland)
By
19 News Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
Latest News
Cleveland Heights family hosts socially-distanced Kwanzaa celebration
Cleveland 19 News has a commercial airing during the Super Bowl: Watch it now
Cleveland 19 First Alert Storm Team
Contact Us