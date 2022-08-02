Suspect still on the loose after killing Lyndhurst business owner; reward offered for information

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of 23-year-old Dailyn Ferguson are hoping for justice after the young entrepreneur was murdered outside his shoe store in Lyndhurst on Mothers’ Day.

The shooting happened at DFKickz, located at 5412 Mayfield Rd. around 6:30 p.m. May 8 when Ferguson was shot in the head.

Police previously named a blue 2008 Volkswagen Jetta in connection to the shooting.

Months later, his killer hasn’t been found.

Police have previously said the murder appeared to be a targeted attack.

The individual is wanted for a felonious assault with a firearm charge, according to previous reports.

Now, there’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect.

His grandmother, Valerie Harrison, said Ferguson loved everyone and “would give you the shirt off his back.”

“If you met him that first time you had to feel something because he gave you that positive energy,” Harrison said. “That smile alone would make you feel better even if you didn’t know him.”

His mother, Tanisha Ferguson, said one of his greatest joys was mentoring and helping others, especially his sister who has special needs.

“As a baby he began to guide her through her life and as they got older it remained the same,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said losing her son has been an unbearable pain.

“It’s been very hard. I’ve now relocated to try to find peace,” Ferguson said. “Dailyn didn’t deserve this. He didn’t deserve the shooting. He didn’t deserve not having justice. Dailyn was such a giving and caring person.”

While Ferguson’s family heals and fights for justice, they hope his legacy carries on.

“Dailyn’s legacy will be one of love and just smile at somebody,” Harrison said. “Do that big Dailyn smile. Give them that smile because Dailyn exuberated love. His smile could light up this whole world.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lyndhurst Police Department Detective Bureau.

Additionally, the Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County tipline can be contacted at 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463), or www.25crime.com.

