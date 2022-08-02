Waterspouts develop near northern Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Weather conditions produced waterspouts along Lake Erie’s shore on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued an earlier special marine warning for a stretch of Lake Erie from Avon to Willowick.

Anyone seeing a waterspout out on Lake Erie this morning? https://t.co/Haz7oKBhVh — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) August 2, 2022

Several images of waterspouts were shared on social media on Tuesday morning.

Another view of a waterspout trying to form out by First Energy! https://t.co/IT7qIjFtgx — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) August 2, 2022

