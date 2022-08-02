Waterspouts develop near northern Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline (photos)
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Weather conditions produced waterspouts along Lake Erie’s shore on Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued an earlier special marine warning for a stretch of Lake Erie from Avon to Willowick.
Several images of waterspouts were shared on social media on Tuesday morning.
Stay with 19 News for continuing First Alert weather coverage.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.