Waterspouts develop near northern Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline (photos)

19 First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday
(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Weather conditions produced waterspouts along Lake Erie’s shore on Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued an earlier special marine warning for a stretch of Lake Erie from Avon to Willowick.

Several images of waterspouts were shared on social media on Tuesday morning.

Stay with 19 News for continuing First Alert weather coverage.

