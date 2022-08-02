Willoughby police look for hit and run driver who struck teenager riding bike

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy was struck by a car while riding his bike Monday afternoon and police said after the accident the driver fled the scene.

Willoughby police said the teenager was hit in the crosswalk at the intersection of Robinhood Dr. and Kilareny Rd. around 5:10 p.m.

According to police, the driver never stopped and continued northbound on Robinhood Dr.

The vehicle is described as a blue sedan and the driver is a white man, possibly in his 50′s, with brown hair and beard.

Police added the vehicle may also have minor damage to the right front.

The boy suffered a minor head injury, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Willoughby police at 440-951-1234.

