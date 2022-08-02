2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Willoughby police look for hit and run driver who struck teenager riding bike

(AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy was struck by a car while riding his bike Monday afternoon and police said after the accident the driver fled the scene.

Willoughby police said the teenager was hit in the crosswalk at the intersection of Robinhood Dr. and Kilareny Rd. around 5:10 p.m.

According to police, the driver never stopped and continued northbound on Robinhood Dr.

The vehicle is described as a blue sedan and the driver is a white man, possibly in his 50′s, with brown hair and beard.

Police added the vehicle may also have minor damage to the right front.

The boy suffered a minor head injury, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Willoughby police at 440-951-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday
Waterspouts develop near northern Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline (photos)
Ohio’s tax-free weekend returns Aug. 5
(Source: Cleveland fire)
Red Cross helping 4 Cleveland family members displaced after a house fire
Video played during murder trial shows moments leading up to Cleveland officer Shane Bartek’s...
Closing arguments expected soon in trial for Cleveland officer’s fatal shooting