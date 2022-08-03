2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Days: Extreme heat and evening storms Wednesday; flash flooding possible Thursday and Friday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a beautiful, quiet Tuesday, the weather will become much more active for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s on Wednesday afternoon.

With high levels of humidity factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday afternoon.

Some communities may experience heat index values, or “feels-like” temperatures, in the triple digits!

Most of the daylight hours will be dry but a cluster of showers and storms will move in from our north Wednesday night.

Some of these storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

A slow-moving front will set up shop nearby for the end of the work week.

This feature will be the focus for rounds of occasional showers and thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday.

Some storms may produce very heavy rain, leading to localized flash flooding.

Be sure you’ve got the 19 First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet so that you can stay up-to-date on any relevant watches or warnings that may be issued over the coming days.

