Canton man dies after driving car into a ditch

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a car accident Tuesday evening in Paris Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Christopher Bowling was driving a Chevy Malibu westbound on State Route 162 around 9:15 p.m.

Troopers said Bowling lost control, drove off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and an embankment.

His vehicle then overturned before coming to rest upright.

Bowling was pronounced dead at Aultman Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

